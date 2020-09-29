The Regional Maritime University (RMU), as part of its strategic direction, will set up Centre of Distance Learning to roll out distance learning programmes.

In this regard, the Academic Council has constituted a committee to recommend an appropriate Learning Management System platform for delivery of online/virtual lessons and also support the University’s strategic direction.

Professor Elvis Nyarko, the Vice-Chancellor of RMU in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the University had restructured its operations to withstand both internal and external shocks that may occur in future related to curriculum delivery.

He said the 2019/2020 academic year would go done in history as one of the most difficult periods in the life of the University due to COVID-19.

He said the pandemic had resulted in the abrupt suspension of academic activities, which has affected the finances of the University.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic challenged the University’s traditional pedagogical approach to teaching and assessment and resulted in a situation, where the University had to swiftly adapt to on-line teaching mode to complete the second semester of 2019/2020.

Prof. Nyarko said, “Management is grateful for the swiftness with which all of us embraced the new normal.”

He said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, research and innovation continued to receive the attention that it deserved as one of the core functions of the University.

The Vice-Chancellor said capacity building programmes continued to be run to establish a research culture in the University with the view to improving on the visibility and ranking of the University among the league of maritime education and training institutions.

Prof. Nyarko said many of its members of faculty and students continue to engage in some creative, collaborative and innovative research activities in line with the University’s strategic goals.

While some staff members were currently undertaking their doctoral research.

He said the Department of Marine Engineering together with the Ghana Navy, Beacon Maritime Safety, Security and Logistic Consultancy Service and Teamwork Boat have collaborated to design and constructed a proto-type Fibre Reinforced Plastic Boat for the Snake Class of Ship of Ghana Navy.

He said the achievement was in line with the University’s strategic objective to train its students not only to become seafarers but also to be able to design and build water-crafts.