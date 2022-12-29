Road accident claims seven lives in northern Nigeria

Seven people were killed and five others injured after a car and a bus collided in central Nigeria Tuesday night due to speeding and loss of control, road police said Wednesday.

Kumar Tsukwam, the sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Niger state, told reporters in the state capital of Minna that the mishap involving 12 people occurred at Gunu village in the Munya area of the state. The injured were admitted to a local hospital.

Tsukwam blamed the accident on speeding and a loss of control on the part of one of the drivers and advised motorists to always observe the speed limit to avoid crashes.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria and are often caused by overloading, bad road conditions, and reckless driving. Enditem