Road accident in Nigeria kills 10 leaving 7 injured

At least 10 people were killed and seven others sustained varying degrees of injuries after a speeding bus rammed into a truck in Nigeria’s southwest region early Tuesday, the traffic police said.

The incident, which occurred on the Kara Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, which goes through the southwestern states of Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos, was caused by loss of control due to overspeeding, Florence Okpe, a spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps, told reporters in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The bus driver lost control and rammed into the moving truck while “negotiating his way” to an interchange along the expressway, Okpe said.

She said the injured were rushed to a private hospital while the remains of the dead victims were deposited at a morgue in the Sagamu area of Ogun.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions, and reckless driving.