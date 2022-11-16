Road accident in southern Zambia kills 3

Three people were killed and 28 others seriously injured in a road accident in southern Zambia, the police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Monday along a main highway joining the towns of Monze and Mazabuka when a public service bus collided head-on with a truck.

Rae Hamoonga, the Police Spokesperson, said in a statement that the accident occurred when the driver of the bus was overtaking improperly and in the process collided head-on with the truck which was coming from the opposite direction.

He said the driver of the bus died on the spot while the driver of the truck and a female passenger from the bus died at a local hospital.

Road traffic accidents in Zambia are common and mostly caused by poor driving and the poor state of roads.

According to police figures, the country recorded 8,438 road traffic accidents in the second quarter of 2022 in which 515 people were killed while 1,378 were seriously injured. Enditem