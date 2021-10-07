Road accident kills 2, injures 7 in SE Nigeria

Two people were killed and seven others seriously injured when a commercial bus rammed into a stationary vehicle in Nigeria’s southeastern state of Anambra, road police said on Wednesday.

Adeoye Irelewuyi, sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra told reporters in Awka, the state capital, at a press briefing that the deaths were caused by a speeding and distracted commercial bus driver in the Okija area of the state along the Ihiala-Onitsha expressway on Tuesday night.

The road police chief in the state said the commercial bus driver was reported counting money while at high speed and rammed into a stationary trailer (articulated vehicle) on the side of the road.

“Nine persons, including five male adults and four female adults, were involved in the crash,” Irelewuyi said, adding two male adults were confirmed dead after they were rushed to a hospital in the Okija area, and seven others were still receiving treatment in the same hospital.

Road accidents are quite frequent in Nigeria, mainly because of poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving. Enditem