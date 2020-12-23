A road accident in Nigeria’s southwest region killed three people including a woman, and injured three others on Monday, said the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The accident around the Amuludun area of the old Oyo-Ibadan road in the southern part of the country involved a truck and a car, Uche Chukwura, the sector commander of the FRSC in Oyo, told Xinhua.

Chukwura said a police investigation showed that the incident was caused by speed violation and loss of control.

The truck, according to her, had lost control while on top speed and rammed into the car.

Two others were unhurt in the accident. All the injured victims were females, she added.

The official advised motorists to always avoid wrong overtaking and adhere to traffic rules and regulations to avoid unnecessary accidents that could lead to loss of lives and properties, especially during the Yuletide.

At least 1,076 people were killed in road accidents in Nigeria in the third quarter of 2020, according to a recent report by the FRSC.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad condition of roads, and reckless driving.