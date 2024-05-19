Road accident kills 9 in Kenya’s capital

At least nine people died after a minibus plunged into a river on Saturday in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

Police Spokesperson Resila Onyango said at least 17 others sustained injuries and are admitted in hospitals.

“We have lost Kenyans and many others are in hospital due to an accident. It is simply tragic,” she said over the phone.

Police said that six people died on the spot, while three others succumbed as they were rushed to hospital. The incident which occurred at 10.00 a.m. (0700 GMT) involved a 33-seater minibus after its brakes failed.

The police said the driver lost control before it plunged into the river.

According to the National Transport and Safety Authority, 1,553 fatalities have recorded in road accidents in January-April.