Six farm workers have died during a road accident at a busy highway in north-western Kenyan county of Nakuru.

Tito Kilonzi, Nakuru County Police commander, said the workers were being ferried in a lorry when the accident occurred Friday night.

“The driver lost control of the lorry before it landed in a ditch. The vehicle overturned and killed six people on the spot. Survivors with serious injuries were rushed to a nearby hospital,” said Kilonzi.

Eye witnesses said the lorry was moving at a low speed attempting to overtake a vehicle at a sharp bend.

"The driver of the lorry attempted to overtake another vehicle but lost control and (the lorry) veered off the road and landed on its side," said an eye witness, adding that the victims were on the top of the lorry packed with potatoes.