Road accident leaves 9 people dead in Nigerian capital

Nine people died and 10 others sustained injuries on Sunday following a road accident in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, the traffic police said.

Bisi Kazeem, a spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said in a statement that 22 people were involved in the fatal accident on Sunday morning when a commuter bus crashed into a stationary trailer along the Yangoji-Abaji road in Abuja.

Out of them, ten were injured and nine were killed, Kazeem said.

He blamed the incident on dangerous overtaking, saying the traffic police had launched a further investigation into the cause of the incident.

The FRSC spokesperson advised vehicle owners to ensure that their vehicles were in order before putting them on the road to avoid road crashes.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions, and reckless driving. Enditem