Road accident leaves five people dead, 18 more injured in Cameroon

Five people were killed and 18 others injured late Friday in a road accident in Cameroon’s Centre region, a security official confirmed Saturday.

The accident, which involved a 70-seater passenger bus and two trucks, occurred around 22:30 p.m., local time, along the Yaounde-Douala highway in Boumnyebel locality of the region, gendarmerie commander Charles Singa Ndame told reporters.

He said the tragedy occurred when the bus attempted to overtake the two trucks on a narrow road before it lost control.

“The driver of the bus and driver of one of the trucks and his back up driver died on the spot. Many others were seriously injured and are battling between life and death,” said Ndame, adding that the injured were rushed to the hospital.

Early Saturday, Cameroon’s Minister of Transport Jean Ernest Ngalle Bibehe visited the site of the accident and later comforted the injured in the hospital.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Cameroon due to overloading, bad condition of roads, and reckless driving.

Last week, the country’s Ministry of Transport said traffic accidents caused the death of more than 3,000 people in the Central African nation last year. Enditem