Road accident leaves four people dead, eight more injured in Ghana

At least four people were killed and eight others severely injured in a road accident at a community near Kumasi, Ghana’s second-largest city, local police confirmed Saturday.

Adu Boateng, the Ashanti regional commander of the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Division, said a bus traveling towards Kumasi collided with a trailer while overtaking other vehicles Friday.

No other information about the road accident is available.

The dead were at the Konongo Government Hospital morgue, awaiting identification and collection, while the injured were receiving treatment, said the commander, adding investigations were underway to establish other possible causes of the accident. Enditem