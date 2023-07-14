Road accident leaves one killed, 25 injured in Angola’s capital

A bus carrying 50 women on their way to attend a conference organized by a local church overturned on a viaduct in Cacuaco, Luanda, the capital of Angola, Thursday, resulting in one death and 25 injuries, according to a report from the local news agency Angola Press Agency (ANGOP).

These passengers were traveling to the northern province of Uige to attend the Women’s Conference of the Methodist Church, the report quoted Superintendent Nestor Goubel, the spokesperson for the National Police in Luanda, as saying.

According to the spokesperson, the driver lost control of the bus and collided with another vehicle before overturning.

The fate of the driver is not immediately known.

Nine of the 25 injured individuals are in serious condition, ANGOP quoted Bernardino Chicapa, the clinical director of Cacuaco Municipal Hospital, as saying. Enditem