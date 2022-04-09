Road accident leaves two dead, 14 more injured in Angola’s central region

At least two people were killed and 14 more injured after a car ran into the back of a motorcycle taxi in Angola’s central Bie province, said a source from the Civil Protection and Fire Service Friday.

The accident occurred Thursday night in Cuito, a city in central Bie province. Factors including speeding and lack of caution were the presumed causes of the accident, said sub-inspector firefighter Vasco Chioca, the head of operations of the Civil Protection and Fire Department.

This is the second accident that occurs in Bie province causing fatalities in less than 48 hours. On Wednesday, four employees of a local hospital died after the ambulance ran into a parked van. Enditem