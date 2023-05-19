Road accidents kill 700 in Rwanda in 2022

More than 700 fatalities and about 4,000 injuries were recorded in road accidents in Rwanda last year, according to Rwandan police figures released Thursday.

The number of accidents went up from 8,000 in 2021 to 9,400 in 2022, the figures showed.

The data was released during a national dialogue on road safety in Kigali, the capital city of Rwanda.

Overspeeding, distracted driving and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol were cited among the leading causes of accidents in Rwanda. Enditem