Road accidents leave 14 people dead in Zambia

At least 14 people were killed and 43 others seriously injured in road accidents in Zambia in three days starting New Year’s Eve, an official has said.

Police Deputy Spokesperson Danny Mwale said in a statement released Tuesday that the country recorded 188 road accidents between Dec. 31, 2022, and Jan. 2, 2023, including 13 fatal accidents.

Mwale attributed the accidents to low compliance levels by road users. Enditem