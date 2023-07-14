Road crash fatalities reduce in Western North Region

The Western North Regional provisional figures on road crashes indicate that there had been a decreased in death through road crashes for the first half of the year 2023, recoding 38 from January to June as against 55 within the same period in 2022.

Provisional Statistics indicate that, the region recorded 110 road crashes as against 119 in 2022 within the same six months period.

Mr. Victor Kojo Bilson, the western north regional head of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) who disclosed this to Nana Yaw Adinkrah said private Vehicles recorded 29 as against 46, commercial vehicles 53 in 2023 against 59 in 2022, motorcycles recorded 80 cases against 89 in last year for the first six months.

Moreover, the region recorded 206 injuries within first half in 2023 as against 194 in 2023. In addition 27 pedestrians were knocked down against 36 with the reduction of 9 while the death rates recorded 38 in 2023 against 55 in 2023 with the reduction of 17 person departure from life.

He further stated that western north region ranked in 7th position of the national performance on road accident, 6th position on injuries and 10th on region that recorded many deaths.

Accident to Mr. Victor Kojo Bilson, over 60 percent of the road crashes recorded for the first half of the year 2023 as compared to last year within region could be attributed to the usage of motorcycles and other related issues.

He commended Stakeholders such as Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana police service, Driver, Vehicles and Licensing Authority (DVLA) Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) the media and others for supporting in all manners to make Stay Alive program a successful.

He finally entreated all motorist to respect rules and regulations regarding to road safety act to save human lives.

Source: Nana Yaw Adinkrah