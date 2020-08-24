accident or road crash
At least eight people were killed and two others were injured in southeast Brazil after a cargo truck carrying timber spilled some of its cargo before colliding head on into two oncoming vehicles, official sources said on Monday.

The accident in the state of Minas Gerais saw timber fall off the truck as it was going uphill Sunday night on a stretch of road between the cities of Sao Domingos do Prata and Rio Casca.

The truck then collided into two vehicles that were driving in the opposite direction, setting at least one of them on fire, the local Fire Department said.

The vehicle’s three occupants were burnt to death. Five people traveling in a van were also killed.

A three-year-old boy, who was rescued alive, suffered a broken leg.

