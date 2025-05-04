Road Crashes Kill 194 in Ashanti Region During First Quarter of 2025

At least 194 people died in road crashes in Ghana’s Ashanti Region between January and March 2025, a 25% increase from the 155 fatalities recorded during the same period in 2024, according to data released by the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA).

Injuries surged to 1,433, up from 1,141 year-on-year, while pedestrian knockdowns rose to 156 cases compared to 118 in early 2024. The region recorded 1,108 total accidents in the first quarter, intensifying concerns over road safety in one of Ghana’s most populous and economically active areas.

Isaac Oduro, Assistant Planning Manager at the NRSA’s Ashanti Regional office, attributed 90% of the crashes to human error during an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM. “These numbers are deeply worrying,” Oduro said. “Drivers, passengers, motor riders everyone must uphold safety practices to avert further tragedies.” He emphasized the need for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and expanded public education campaigns to curb negligence.

The Ashanti Region, home to major urban centers like Kumasi, has long grappled with road safety challenges linked to high traffic volumes and lax regulatory compliance. Authorities have pledged to collaborate with transport unions, media outlets, and civil society groups to reverse the trend. Initiatives include targeted enforcement of speeding and drunk-driving laws, alongside community workshops on pedestrian safety.

NRSA officials warn that without urgent intervention, the toll could escalate further, underscoring the economic and social ramifications of preventable accidents. The region’s latest figures align with national trends, as Ghana reported a 12% year-on-year increase in road fatalities in 2024, prompting calls for systemic reforms.