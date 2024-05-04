Road Crashes Surge In Central Region

Source: James Kweku Baako, Cape Coast

Provisional Statistics for the first quarter of 2024 show that cases of vehicles involved in road accidents, injured people, and pedestrian knockdowns have increased compared with those of the same data from 2023.

The Central Regional Director of the National Road Safety Authority, Linda Affotey-Annang, while briefing the media in Cape Coast, revealed that 245 cases of road crashes were reported in the first quarter of provisional Statistics in 2024 as against 231 reported cases in the first quarter of 2023.

She added that 387 vehicles according to the provisional Statistics were involved in the tragedy in the first quarter report as against 380 in the first quarter report of 2023. She noted that though the number of vehicles affected in the first quarter report of 2024 was 387 as opposed to 380 in 2023, 30 people lost their lives this year in contrast to 42 last year.

Madam Linda Affotey-Annang further revealed that 416 people were injured in the first quarter report of 2024 compared to 377 in 2023. Finally, she disclosed that 66 pedestrian knockdowns were recorded in the first quarter of the 2024 provisional Statistics as against 43 in the first quarter of 2023.

Madam Linda Affotey-Annang admonished road users to refrain from unnecessary overspeeding and wrong overtaking, drunk and text driving. She advised them to obey all road traffic regulations and ensure their vehicles are in good form before using them.