Road Minsiter regrets death of Kumawu MP

Mr. Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Minister for Roads and Highway says it is regrettable that former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu, Philip Basoah did not live to see the commencement of work on Kumawu roads.

He said the late MP relentlessly pushed for the construction of the Kumawu roads and was involved in plans to cut sod for the project in early April, but unfortunately died weeks before the historic event.

The Minister stated this, when he paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Kumawu, Barima Sarfo Tweneboah Kodua, to introduce Joshob Construction, contractors for the project and to formally announce the commencement of the project.

He said the construction of the Kumawu roads had nothing to do with the forthcoming by-election to replace the late MP, saying that procurement for the contract started long before the demise of the MP.

“I am aware that Ghanaians are not impressed with governments who undertake development projects in constituencies where there is an impending by-election, but the Kumawu situation is different,” the Minister clarified.

To prove his point, Mr. Amoako-Atta submitted copies of the contract which indicated that the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) approval on January 25 while the contract was signed in February.

The President, according to the Minister, had given directive for Kumawu roads to be fixed and that plans were underway before the tragic passing of the MP.

He said the NPP government under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had fixed more roads than any government and would continue to provide good roads across the country.

“If subsequent governments after Akufo-Addo can maintain the level of road construction by this administration, all roads in Ghana could be fixed by the next 15 years,” he argued.

Mr Amoako Atta said there were a total of about 95,000 kilometres of roads in Ghana and no government could fixed them at a go and called on Ghanaians to be patient as government took steps to fix the roads.

Barima Tweneboah Kodua and his elders applauded the Government for taking steps to fix their roads after many years of complaints.

They were, however, quick to add that if the intention to construct Kumawu roads turned out to be political gimmick to win the by-election, they would advise themselves in the general elections next year.

The Kumawu road project is a total of 34 kilometres including five kilometres town roads, which constitutes the first phase with the rest being the Effiduase-Kumawu-Woraso road.