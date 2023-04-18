Road Safety Authority probes STC accident at Gomoa Buduatta Junction

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) says it has commenced investigations into the road traffic accident involving the State Transport Company (STC) bus, in the early hours of Monday, April 17, injuring some students.

The STC bus, with registration number GB 1079 – 20, heading to Cape Coast from Accra, on reaching a section of the road near Gomoa Buduatta Junction, was said to have grazed the driver side of a tipper truck from the opposite direction when the bus driver applied the brakes but failed.

The tipper truck, registered GN 7932 –22, was from Cape Coast to Accra.

The passengers on board the bus, mostly senior high school students, who were returning to school after the Easter break, sustained varied degrees on injury when the bus skidded off the road and fell on its side.

A statement by the NRSA, copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Cape Coast, said the Authority’s preliminary investigations suggested that there were no fatalities recorded.

The injured persons were safely transported to Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital and received treatment.

“Further investigations are being conducted to seek explanations and better clarifications into the cause(s) of the crash,” it said.

The Authority expressed regret at the incident and called on all relatives of the victims to remain calm as it worked to ascertain the cause of the crash and address the issues.

It urged all transport operators to conduct pre-trip inspections on their vehicles before embarking on any trip, avoid speeding, and comply with traffic regulations, especially travelling at 50 kph on highways.

Meanwhile, GNA sources at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital indicate that all victims sent there for treatment had been discharged.