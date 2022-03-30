Road Safety Campaigner Charges DVLA To Pass By-laws To Punish Dangerous Driving

Mr Sampson Oddoye, the National Coordinator for Street Sense Organisation (SSO), an NGO championing road safety education and sensitization in Ghana, has called for a by-law to punish dangerous driving.

He said: it is about a tough time to have a by-law with the Drivers Vehicle and licensing Authority to deter drivers from driving carelessly and causing road carnages.

According to him, such drivers’ licenses could be cancelled or banned for life for dangerous driving to make the driver careful when driving.

Mr Oddoye was speaking to the GNA on the sideline of a road safety campaign organised by Pernod Ricard, a Spirit and Wine Company and SSO to educate and sensitise drivers and pedestrians on the need to keep the road safe for all.

The sensitisation programme, dubbed “Metwi a, Mentwa!” literally meaning “When I drive, I will not drink” will be held in 10 other lorry stations in the Greater Accra, Eastern, and Central regions.

The two-weeks campaign starts with the drivers of G.P.R.T.U Obra Spot Lorry Park, Circle, with distributions of stickers and talks on the need to be disciplined and patient on the road.

The collaboration is a continuation of last year’s campaign to sensitise drivers during the Easter festivities at designated lorry parks within the Greater Accra and Central regions.

Mr Oddoye noted that about 80 per of road accidents were caused by bad driver behaviour, both commercial and the private drivers and urged the Courts to impose hefty fines on motor offenders to serve as deterrent to others.

“Regrettably, police statistics these days showed that in some areas, the accidents are caused by private drivers as compared to commercial drivers. Safe driving is concern for all, road safety does not respect anybody…we are all potential victims …but we should not wait for it to happen before we protect ourselves,” he said.

Other lorry stations to be visited during the period include Neoplan Station, Accra-Tema station, Tudu, Ashiaman, Tema, Lapaz, Kasoa, Amasaman, and Nsawam lorry stations.