Road Safety Crisis Deepens as Distracted Driving Claims Lives

Ghana faces a mounting road safety crisis as new data reveals 752 fatalities and more than 4,000 injuries occurred in traffic accidents during the first quarter of 2025.

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has identified speeding and mobile phone use while driving as primary contributors to the alarming death toll, with social media distractions emerging as a particularly dangerous trend among drivers.

Martin Afram, Director of Planning and Programs at NRSA, delivered a stark warning during a journalist training workshop in Accra. “When you commit an offense on our roads, rest assured that when caught, you will be sanctioned appropriately according to the law,” Afram stated, referencing Ghana’s Road Traffic Act. He specifically called out the growing practice of drivers using TikTok and WhatsApp while operating vehicles, describing it as a lethal distraction that demands immediate behavioral change.

The statistics paint a grim picture of road safety in Ghana. Vulnerable road users—pedestrians, motorcyclists, and bicyclists—account for 82 percent of fatalities, with the Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Eastern regions recording the highest accident rates. The economic impact proves equally devastating, with road crashes costing Ghana an estimated $23.2 billion in 2024 alone.

Infrastructure challenges compound the problem, according to Ing. Samuel Boamah Danquah of Vital Strategies. Obstructed pedestrian walkways force vulnerable commuters onto dangerous roadways, increasing their exposure to fast-moving vehicles. This systemic issue requires both better urban planning and stricter enforcement of traffic regulations to protect those most at risk.

The NRSA’s renewed focus on distracted driving comes as global research confirms the deadly consequences of mobile phone use behind the wheel. Reaction times for drivers using phones mirror those of drunk drivers, with the added danger of visual distraction. Ghana’s situation reflects a broader pattern seen in developing economies, where rapid smartphone adoption has outpaced road safety education and enforcement.

As authorities prepare to intensify enforcement efforts, the challenge remains changing deeply ingrained behaviors. The NRSA plans to combine public awareness campaigns with stricter penalties, aiming to reduce preventable deaths on Ghana’s roads. With proper road design, consistent law enforcement, and responsible driving habits, the country could potentially reverse its troubling traffic safety trends and save thousands of lives annually.