Roads and Highways Minister inspects Doli Bridge collapse

Mr. Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Minister for Roads and Highways, has visited the site of the Doli Bridge in the Bole District, which was washed away on Sunday, to ascertain the situation and measures to fix it.

Mr. Amoako-Attah, who was accompanied by the Savannah Regional Minister, after inspecting the damage, gave assurance that the government was ready to fix the damaged bridge linking the main Bole- Wa Road.

Mr. Amoako-Attah assured commuters that efforts were being made to fix the damaged bridge to mae the road accessible again.

The bridge, spanning across the Doli River on the outskirts of Bole, was washed away on Sunday following a downpour thereby disrupting vehicular movement.

At the time, the sector minister and his entourage visited the site on Tuesday, materials such as bolsters were being conveyed to the site to begin the repair works for temporary use of the road.

Following the washing away of the bridge, motorists from Wa and its surroundings traveling to the South have been advised to use the Sawla-Fufulso Road to connect to the N10 ( Techiman – Kintampo Road).

Motorists going to Wa from the South are to use the Techiman-Kintampo Road and turn off at Fufulso junction and use the Fufulso-Sawla Road to Sawla and subsequently to Wa and beyond.

Those from Wenchi to Wa are to use the new Longoro to Kintampo Road on the N10.