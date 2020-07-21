Mr. Kwesi Amoake Atta – Minister Roads and Highways commended Mr. Kurt E.S Okraku-led Ghana Football Association (GFA) for their efforts in reviving football in the country.

The Atiwa West Member of Parliament, on Monday, July 20, 2020, called on the leadership of the GFA during a working visit to inspect work done on a bypass road linking the headquarters to its neighbours

The Minister promised he was always available to be of guidance or support whenever needed.

“Let me congratulate you and your team on your success in the recently held elections, you have done a lot. The fact that you have been able to put yourself together within this short time, you are doing a lot despite COVID-19.

“You are coming out with a lot of innovative ideas. I know you have a lot of programmes up to your sleeve and we wish you well. You can count on me at all times when the need arises,” the MP said.

Mr. Amoako Atta continued by calling on the leadership of the Ghana Football Association to come up with proposals to develop roads linking the various stadia, car parks, and other necessities across the country.

“Mr. President, I want to inform you and your team that so far as the GFA is concerned, we wouldn’t limit our help to only the Headquarters in Accra. If you have any offices in the regions or if there is any new office that is about to be established and you need our help, please don’t hesitate to let us know if we have to partner you as far as roads are concerned.

“The stadia that we have, if we have to do anything, particularly to roads leading to the various stadia in the country, perhaps where you all troop every Sunday to watch matches, please let us know.

“Particularly, in the area of car parks, let us know. Give us a programme, it cannot be done overnight. But we will put it into our master programme and execute them one after the other. This is not going to be a one-off thing, you will be seeing more of me, as your uncle, whether you like it or not,” the lawmaker added.

