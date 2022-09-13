Roads ministry announces 3 months traffic interruption on La Beach Road

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has announced interruption of traffic for three months along the Kpeshie Lagoon, Near Labadi Beach Hotel, on the La Beach Road.

The interruptions the Ministry said, would start from Thursday 15th September 2022 to Thursday and end on the 15th of December 2022.

A press release signed by Ing. James Amoo-Gottfried, AG Director of the Ministry, he stated that the interruption is due to the construction of a new 2/3 Lane Bridge over the Kpeshie Lagoon.

He advised motorists to follow the traffic management signs that will be placed at vantage points on the road.

“Motorists are also encouraged to use alternative routes to their destination. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused,” he stated.