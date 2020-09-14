A security officer is seen at the scene of a large explosion near a check point in Mogadishu, Somalia, 28 December 2019. A source at a hospital said that the death toll has risen to at least 76 in what is believed to have been a car bombing. The explosion rocked an area near the junction called Ex-Control Afgoye, in a southwestern suburb of the capital Mogadishu. EPA/SAID YUSUF WARSAME
Five Afghan soldiers were killed as a roadside bomb struck a military vehicle in Abkamari district of the western Badghis province on Sunday, a member of the Provincial Council Mohammad Nasir Nazari said Monday.

A mine planted by militants on a road in Dehistan area of the restive Abkamari district struck a military vehicle Sunday afternoon, killing five soldiers aboard, the official said.

Deputy governor for Badghis province Faiz Mohammad Mirzazada also confirmed the incident without providing details.

Since the start of intra-Afghan dialogue in Doha on Saturday to end the war in their country, 31 fighters including militants and security personnel have been killed in the troubled Badghis province, according to local officials,

Taliban militants who are active in parts of Badghis province with Qala-e-Naw as its capital have yet to make comments.

