Roadside trading brings more incomes to women in rural Zambia

Betty Chanda, a 34-year-old mother of two children, found the roadside trading profitable to support her family.

Living in Kapiri Mposhi district in central Zambia, Chanda sells butternuts, sweet potatoes and water melons a few meters from the Great North Road, a major route in Zambia.

The spot offers much better returns than other markets which are frequented by locals, as she could sell farm produce to travelers.

Roadside markets, which are often situated a few meters from busy roads, are common in many parts of Zambia. In rural parts of the country, the markets are often characterized by makeshift stalls made of thatching grass and wooden poles. And those markets provide a chance for households in rural areas to earn a living.

“We target city dwellers because they have more money to spend on fruits, vegetables and other agricultural products,” said 50-year-old Mary Chakupa, a resident of Mutanuka village east of the capital, Lusaka.

In the past years, Chakupa managed to provide for her family by selling tomatoes and onions at the Chiliya market.

The market was set up about two decades ago and now has over 300 people selling a variety of fruits and vegetables.

“I have managed to take all three of my children to school through selling vegetables at the roadside. I have also managed to buy a piece of land on which I have built a modest house for my family,” she said.

Matilda Kankoya, 42, who sells fruits and legumes at the same market with Chakupa, said many women in her community look to roadside trading to improve their income.

“Roadside trading is the lifeline of the majority of vulnerable families,” Kankoya said. Enditem