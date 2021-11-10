Robbery and rape suspect arrested

Dordzi Dzidefo, a motorbike operator, has been arrested by the Tema Regional Police Command for alleged robbery and rape committed on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Director-General, Public Affairs, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the suspect was hired by his victim from Kakasunanka No. 1 to Golf City.

It said however, on their return around 00:00 (midnight), the suspect took a different route under the pretext of evading a Police checkpoint but ended up robbing the victim at knifepoint and raping her.

The statement said further investigations disclosed that the suspect, on Friday, July 16, 2021, cashed out an amount of GHC 247.00 from the victim’s mobile wallet into his MTN mobile wallet.

It said on Monday, November 1, 2021, Dordzi was arrested at his hideout at Kakasunanka No. 1 through a sustained intelligence-led operation.

The statement said the suspect had been arraigned before court and holistic investigations were ongoing to establish other crimes that he might have committed and his possible accomplices.

It commended the Tema Regional Police Commander and his personnel for the success of this operation.

“Once again, we are grateful to the public for the continued support. We want to give the assurance that criminals can run but cannot hide forever,” the statement said.