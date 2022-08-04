Robbery attack on gold buying shop foiled

The Police on Thursday, foiled a robbery attack on a gold buying shop at Konongo in the Ashanti region.

A news brief from the Police said it (Police) received a distress call that there was an ongoing robbery attack on the Adom Gold buying shop around 1930 hours and moved quickly to the scene.

It said while the robbers were fleeing the scene upon seeing the Police, they started shooting indiscriminately injuring an officer in the process.

The brief said Police returned fire but the robbers managed to escape.

It said the injured officer was currently on admission at the Konongo Odumase Government Hospital and in stable condition.

The brief said Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector-General of Police, had spoken to him (the injured) and the commanders on the ground.

The Police said there was currently an ongoing anti-robbery operation in the area to get the suspects arrested to face justice.

The brief urged members of the community to remain calm and be on the lookout for suspicious persons and inform the Police.

It also urged hospitals and other health facilities in the area to report to the Police persons who reported to them for treatment of gunshot wounds or any other wounds.

“We assure the public that we will get them,” the brief said.