Robeisy Ramirez beats Isaac Dogboe to win WBO Featherweight title

Robeisy Ramirez of Cuba defeated Ghana’s Isaac Dogboe on points to become the new WBO Featherweight champion.

The judges were unanimous in their decision. The Ghanaian falls short in his attempt to begin a two-division world champion.

Robeisy Ramirez scored a unanimous decision win over Isaac Dogboe – 117-110, 118-109, 119-108.

The story of the fight was that the Cuban just had too much for Dogboe. Accuracy, skill, ring craftsmanship.

Isaac Royal Storm Dogboe came to the fight at 124.6 lbs, whilst Robeisy Ramirez made 125.6Ibs at the weigh in and faced-off for their WBO featherweight world title fight on Saturday night at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Tulsa, Oklahoma.

So the question boxing people are asking now. Where do we go from here?