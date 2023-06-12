Robert Allotey and Kwabena Poku top Memory Lane PGA Golf tournament

Robert Allotey emerged winner of the Seniors Division by a play off. He was at his playing best and did well to put himself in the best position.

Winner of the main professional division was Kwabena Poku. He won the Regular Division.

The Memory Lane PGA Tournament attracted a lot of golfers from all over the country.

Mr. Ahmed Padori of the PGA said the tournament was successful and congratulated the winners.

He commended the media for supporting the PGA and other golf events.

The PGA Ghana’s Director of Operations, Ahmed Padori said the tournament was a success due to the preparations put in to organise the Kumasi version of the Memory Lane PGA championship, and commended golfers for their good performance..

Meanwhile, two other championship qualifiers are to be staged by Achimota Golf Course and Celebrity Golf Club at Sakumono. The Memory Lane PGA championship will herald the main PGA championship coming up at the Damang Golf Course, Tarkwa in the Western region.