Robert Amartey Foundation Hosts Annual Youth Tennis Clinic

The Robert Amartey Foundation recently held its 2024 annual tennis clinic at the Ghana Tennis Club, bringing together over 60 young enthusiasts for training and the distribution of tennis equipment.

The junior players participated in sessions focusing on modern tennis techniques, emphasizing progressive skill development with specific goals and competencies.

Speaking to GhanaTennis.org, Mr. Robert Amartey, President of the foundation, expressed his dedication to the sport and the community. “This is the sport that gave me everything in life. It’s about creating opportunities for the kids in Adabraka and its environs through sports.”

Mr. Amartey highlighted this year’s focus on tennis-specific coordination activities designed to develop fundamental skills. “Players will build skills that enable them to cooperate, rally, and practice effectively together. The improvement in the children’s abilities and the increase in participation compared to last year are remarkable,” he noted.

He also announced a new initiative: “In partnership with Sports Men Tennis (STC), the Robert Amartey Foundation will sponsor two children annually from Ghana for training in Boston, USA.”

Mr. Amartey extended his gratitude to the Sports Men Tennis Club (STC) and the United States Professional Tennis Register (USPTR) for their steadfast support over the past 12 years. He also thanked Mr. Robert Tetteh, the former vice chairman of 4 Garrison Tennis Club, for his continual support.

Cedric Dzelu, Vice President of the Ghana Tennis Federation, along with board member Henry Boni, commended Robert Amartey and his foundation for their unwavering support of young tennis players in Adabraka and surrounding areas.

After the clinic, each child received tennis rackets, shoes, bags, apparel, and lunch.