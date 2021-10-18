Robert Quaye stops Nathaniel Nukpe

… Holy Dorgbetor claims national featherweight title

Robert Quaye aka “Stopper” needed only one round to stop Nathaniel Nukpe in the main of the “Danger Zone” event which took place last Saturday evening at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

The unbeaten Quaye won the UBO super lightweight title, and said it will inspire him to go for the bigger belts.

Quaye started the fight fiercely by attacking his opponent with wild blows and caught him on the canvas. The bombardment was enough for Nukpe to call it quits.

Nukpe told the media he was refered to as a Togolese instead of being Ghanaian, by the ring announcer, so he decided to quit the bout.

His decision to stop fighting surprised members of the audience, especially Ace Power Promotions officials.

Mr. Isaac Amankwah, General Manager of ACE Power Promotions, described the incident as mistaken identity and unfortunate.

Quaye bettered his record to 20-0, (17 KOs), while Nukpe dropped to 13-8-1 (13 KOs).

Featherweight boxers, Holy Dorgbetor (8-0, 5 KOs) and Success Tetteh (10-3, 8 KOs) put up a great performance which earned Dorgbetor a 12-round unanimous decision win to win the national featherweight and UBO titles.

All three judges; Michael Neequaye, Clement Ashong and Shadrack Acquaye scored for Dorgbetor.

“This is a big win for me and I’m glad to have won these great titles” Dorgbetor said after the fight.

Defeated Tetteh called for a rematch, but Dorgbetor said he has to move on to face bigger challenges.

Tanzania’s Loren Japhet (11-5-2, 3 KOs) got a second-round knockout win over Nigerian Sherif Kareem (9-4, 7 KOs) in their super bantamweight contest, while Raphael King stopped Emmanuel Allotey in round five of a welterweight contest.

Victor Kuwornu also won with an eighth-round technical knockout win over Armah Quaye, while light heavyweight Ahmed Abdula defeated James Owoo in round two.

Emmanuel Quartey aka “Akufo-Addo” beat Billy Quaye in round two in their super featherweight fight.