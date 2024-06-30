Former IndyCar driver Robert Wickens made a remarkable comeback to single-seater racing at the 2024 Hankook Portland E-Prix, debuting in Formula E’s cutting-edge GEN3 car.

Wickens, who had been paralyzed in a severe crash in 2018, piloted the specially modified GEN3 with hand controls, a clear demonstration of the role of technological innovation and inclusivity within the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in his inspiring return.

Wickens, a Canadian racing prodigy with achievements in Formula 2 and Formula Renault 3.5, had his first taste of Formula E machinery during a test session at Portland International Raceway. Completing eleven laps, Wickens expressed profound gratitude to Formula E and SPARK for their unwavering support, which enabled his return to the cockpit and hinted at future aspirations for a full-time comeback in the series.

Jeff Dodds, CEO of Formula E, praised Wickens’ determination and talent, highlighting Formula E’s commitment to inclusivity and technological advancement. Wickens’ drive symbolized personal triumph and opened doors for potential future opportunities in Formula E, such as [specific opportunities or roles]. His return has not only inspired many but also paved the way for a more inclusive and diverse Formula E.

The GEN3 car, lauded as the world’s fastest and most sustainable electric race car, represents a significant leap in motorsport technology. Wickens’ participation underscored Formula E’s pivotal role in pioneering sustainable racing and providing a platform for diverse talents. His return sets a new benchmark for the global motorsport series and is a testament to the series’ commitment to innovation and inclusivity, a fact that the audience can be proud and supportive of.

The 2024 Hankook Portland E-Prix continues Formula E’s tradition of thrilling urban racing. Jaguar TCS Racing’s Mitch Evans is eyeing a record-equalling win amidst fierce competition for the championship title. Off-track, the event features a vibrant Allianz Fan Village with entertainment and interactive experiences, showcasing Formula E’s unique blend of sport and sustainability.

As Formula E enters its next chapter with GEN3, Wickens’ journey is a testament to resilience, innovation, and the enduring spirit of competitive racing.