Robotics Kits And Club Established In Axim Catholic Girls SHS

The Municipal Chief Executive of the Nzema–East Assembly in the Western Region, Madam Dorcas Amoah, has advised students, particularly girls, to take their ICT education seriously to enable them to meet the demands of the cyber world.

Madam Amoah said this when OpenLabs Ghana in collaboration with the Axim Catholic Girls Senior High school launched a new Robotic Club and kits for the school in Axim.

The club, which has more than 60 members, would engage in activities that would enhance the teaching and learning of ICT in the school and encouraged them to take up careers in the cyber world.

They would also be trained in Robotic and Arduino Technology by OpenLabs to compete in the national Robotic competition

Madam Amoah said she was always happy to see girls in the study of ICT because women often think that the study of ICT was very difficult and reserved for male.

The MCE noted that the world had become a global village and without the know-how, ICT would be very difficult to explore the cyber world.

She said the time had come for women to disabuse their minds that science and technology were reserved for males, stressing that the few women who ventured into the sciences had always excelled and encouraged the girls to take their science and technology studies seriously.

Madam Amoah expressed her appreciation to OpenLabs Ghana and the teachers for embarking on such a programme to develop the interest of girls in ICT and appealed to OpenLabs to expand their services to all-girls schools in the Region.

The MCE later donated more than 480 tables and chairs provided by Elite furniture to the school and urged the school authorities to maintain them.

The Western Regional Campus head of OpenLabs Ghana, Mr Richard Nartey, stressed the need for Ghanaians to explore modern technology to solve everyday problems in the country.

He said it was the objective of OpenLabs to make sure they took technology right to the forecourt of every Ghanaian and every youth since Technology was the order of the day and has come to stay.

He said as a leading IT provider, they believed the time had come for Axim girls to make that leap into the cyber era and was confident that it would go a long way to boost the career prospects of the students.

Mr Nartey said, “Ghana is going digital, and I think it is the best and right time for Ghanaians to embark on that digitisation agenda to learn and apply the technology in solving their daily problems.”

Mrs Alberta Rachel Croffie Quayson, the Headmistress of the school, expressed her appreciation to OpenLabs for the support, which she noted would enhance the teaching and learning of ICT in the school.

She underscored the importance of ICT and Robotic studies and encouraged the students to develop an interest in the study of ICT to enable them to fit properly into the digital world.

Madam Quayson appealed to corporate organizations to emulate the gesture of OpenLabs and come to their aid.