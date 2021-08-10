Robust and resilient global supply chains critical to tele-medicine

Mr Sugandh Rajaram, the India High Commissioner, has called on Ghana and the rest of the world to embrace a robust and resilient global supply chain, using technology, to sustain tele medicine.

“India has put in place incentives for local and global manufacturers to come to the country and manufacture products including pharmaceuticals not for India, but for the outside world.

“India has the capacity to become the manufacturing capital hub of the world even if the pandemic lingers on and it has made huge investments towards that.

Mr Rajaram made the call in Bolgatanga when he interacted with the media, the business community and Indian alumni in the Upper East Region on possibilities of strengthening Indian-Ghana relations.

He noted that India remained a strategic capacity building partner to ensuring the younger generation contributed meaningfully to the development of their countries.

To this end, he indicated that India provided huge technological infrastructure, which young people could take advantage of to seek medical and educational needs of their people.

He said India had great potential for reaching out and caring for the world’s population to improve on their health and wellbeing.

He said prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, India was the largest trading partner of Ghana and made strides in the supply chain, exporting 600million dollars’ worth of products including medical supplies to Ghana.

While during the COVID pandemic when most supply chains were closed, India supplied 900 million dollars’ worth of products to Ghana.

Sharing lessons learnt from the pandemic, he noted that there was the need for a resilient global long term sustainable supply chain “you cannot remain glued to one supply source which when a pandemic takes longer time will affect health care delivery”.

The High Commissioner, during his three day visit to the Region, will interact with political and traditional authorities explore possibilities to facilitate support to interested Indian businesses for investments in the Upper East Region and brief authorities on developments in India and India Ghana bilateral relations.

Other projects he will be visiting include the Kofi Annan Center for ICT in Bolgatanga, set up through Indian assistance, The Bolgatanga Regional Hospital and the technical university, the Navrongo Research center and the Tono irrigation.

Mr Rajaram urged the alumni to remain brand ambassadors of India and reach out to more people socially, economically and also remain in touch using India for the development of their regions.