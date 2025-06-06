Robust US Jobs Data Dashes Summer Rate Cut Hopes

The stronger-than-expected US jobs report for May has effectively eliminated prospects of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this summer, according to deVere Group CEO Nigel Green.

The economy added 139,000 jobs—surpassing the 125,000 consensus forecast—prompting stock futures to rise and Treasury yields to climb as markets adjusted expectations.

Green stated the data leaves the Fed in a “difficult spot,” noting persistent inflation pressures and a labor market showing “strength with staying power” rather than anticipated cooling.

“This report puts another nail in the coffin for any talk of rate cuts in the summer,” he told reporters, emphasizing the central bank requires clear labor weakness to justify easing.

The report arrives amid renewed trade policy uncertainty, with Trump-era tariffs expected to amplify inflationary pressures. While tariff impacts may take months to fully materialize in inflation metrics, Green warned core pricing is already showing “early signs of a rebound.”

Bond markets reacted decisively, with 10-year Treasury yields jumping sharply. Equities initially rallied on economic resilience but face underlying caution as elevated real rates and looming inflation threaten risk assets.

Green urged investors to reposition portfolios defensively, noting the Fed’s pivot toward “patience” disproportionately impacts rate-sensitive sectors like tech stocks and commercial real estate.

With September rate cuts now in doubt absent a hiring slowdown or inflation surprise, the delayed policy shift heightens risks for over-leveraged markets while supply-chain-dependent global firms brace for tariff-driven cost surges.