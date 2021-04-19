Several rockets hit an Iraqi airbase, hosting US forces on Sunday, injuring two Iraqi guards, the military said.

Five rockets struck Balad airbase, north of Baghdad, the military media centre added in a statement.

Two rockets fell into the airbase, injuring two soldiers, one of them seriously, chief of the facility Diaa Mohsen told Iraq’s official news agency INA.

So far, there has been no claim of responsibility for the attack.

In recent months, the heavily-fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, home to the US embassy and American troops in Iraq have been the target of repeated attacks blamed on pro-Iranian groups.