Three rockets hit near a main airport in Baghdad, an area that houses US forces, the Iraqi army said on Friday, in the latest in a series of such attacks.

The rockets landed late Thursday in an area where there is also a prison and an anti-terror agency, causing no casualties, the military-linked Security Media Cell added in a statement.

Security forces later dismantled other rockets positioned for launch on the rooftop of an uninhabited house in the area, the statement added.

So far, there has been no claim of responsibility for the attack.

On Sunday, several rockets hit an Iraqi airbase, north of Baghdad hosting US forces, injuring two Iraqi guards, the military said.

In recent months, the heavily-fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, home to the US embassy, and facilities hosting American troops in Iraq have been the target of repeated attacks blamed on pro-Iranian groups.