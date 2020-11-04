GRAMMY nominated Afro Roots singer, songwriter, producer and activist, Rocky Dawuni, is releasing a brand-new EP entitled “Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1” on all major platforms.

“Voice of Bunbon” comes on the heels of his most recent full-length album “Beats of Zion” (2019) which received tremendous acclaim around the globe and featured five incredible music videos filmed in Ghana, India, the US and beyond.

Rocky’s move back to his home country of Ghana is evident in this latest offering which explores contemporary aspects of local music in a creative quest to extend its global appeal.

According to Rocky, “these new songs were born out of my desire to present and project music that is rooted in the deep cultural traditions of Ghana yet presented in way that it can relate to the modern world. Bunbon is my home town in Northern Ghana.

My musical career has always been firmly inspired by my upbringing in the royal family of Bunbon and being educated in the indigenous ways. This exposure to cultural appreciation has served as an important part of my world view and music.

My vision for this EP is to present a globalized version of African culture. It also represents my maturity over the years as a voice for social consciousness.

In a time of uncertainty, we need songs and hymns that can touch our emotional nerve and remind us that love and hope are an indestructible aspect of the human experience that no amount of fear can take away.”

The 8 track EP explores the diversity of his “Afro Roots” sound fusing modern and traditional musical trends in Ghana and across the continent.

“Voice of Bunbon” is a diverse sonic experience with songs ranging from acoustic to beat driven anthems to cultural explorations utilizing aspects of Afrobeats, Highlife, Reggae, Soul and Pop and beyond.

The inspirational words to the songs focus on love, resilience, faith, joy and hope. Running through the EP is a theme of empowerment, urging the listeners to think critically on current issues.

Black & White Photo Credits: @Treyz_Kapture_Studio

