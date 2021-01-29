, 2nd visual off his ‘Voice Of Bunbon’ EP

“You know that love is a language to free us from every bondage.”

Rocky Dawuni, Ghana’s GRAMMY nominated musician, songwriter, producer and activist just released a brand-new video for his track “Beautiful People” from his new EP “Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1” (pronounced “boon-bon”) which explores the diversity of Rocky’s signature “Afro Roots” sound fusing modern and traditional musical trends in Ghana and across the continent. The EP is a diverse sonic experience with songs ranging from acoustic to beat driven anthems to cultural explorations utilizing aspects of Afrobeats, Highlife, Reggae, Soul, Pop and traditional African music.

The inspirational words to the songs focus on love, resilience, faith, joy and hope. Running through the EP is a theme of empowerment, urging the listeners to think critically on current issues. In line with the album’s theme of highlighting indigenous culture, Rocky launched the EP with Uborr Wumbe Dawuni, Chief of Bunbon, Northern Ghana in December 2020 in conjunction with their annual Linujil (harvest) festival.

Rocky utilized this opportunity to shoot a new video with director / cinematographer Slingshot with co-producing help from Elorm Beenie and producer / photographer Cary Sullivan for the super upbeat track “Beautiful People” during the launch celebration to showcase the beauty of the North and its people. “The video is intended to showcase indigenous ways and traditional culture in a time when our world needs reconnection with an identity that anchors us in our real nature. This is also a statement to focus on solutions that are nature based and magnifies the opportunity for life to keep thriving on our planet.” Slingshot also shot Rocky’s super vibey “Wickedest Sound” video featuring Ghanaian dancehall star, Stonebwoy.

“Beautiful People was conceived as a meditation on beauty that lies in every aspect of our daily existence and hidden in the subtleties of our everyday experience. It explores how a deep sense of appreciation and gratitude can shift our gaze to recognizing our personal and communal power. The song celebrates the sacrifices that have to be made to manifest our hopes and dreams. If those intentions are driven by a mission of service for the communal good, it will ultimately create ripples of positive energy that could resonate through generations” Dawuni added.