Rocky Dawuni, Ghana’s first GRAMMY Nominee cum UN Goodwill Ambassador for the Environment for Africa, pulled a very receptive performance at the Jerry Rawlings Tribute Concert held recently.

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture celebrated Ghana’s Former President (of blessed memory), Lt. Col. Rtd. Jerry John Rawlings with a virtual concert on Friday, April 30th.

The Virtual Concert held at Silicon House Productions had the family and representatives of the former President, members of the diplomatic corps, politicians, members from the corporate sector and affiliate government ministry representatives in attendance.

Many creative industry players passed through to give their support to the late statesman.

Other performers who represented on the night were Amandzeba, Kofi Kinaata, Okyeame Kwame, Yaa Yaa, Pat Thomas, others.

Rocky Dawuni displayed splendid showmanship on the night and many in attendance mentioned that he was the ‘Best Performer’ of the night.

Rocky Dawuni who has been based back in Ghana for the past 2 years has a new (EP), titled “Voice of Bunbon” (Volume 1).

Rocky Dawuni received the first GRAMMY nomination for Ghana with his 2015 Album “Branches Of The Same Tree.” Collectively, he has released 7 creative studio albums and one EP. He is a well-traveled musician who has represented his country and run dozens of humanitarian projects and concerts across the world from Africa to USA to Europe, Asia and across The Middle East.

(Story: Elorm Beenie)