Rocky Dawuni to perform at this year’s ‘Festival Latinidades’

Ghanaian Multiple Grammy nominated singer, Rocky Dawuni is set to perform at this year’s “festival Latainidades” in Salvador, Bahia Brazil.

The is the second edition of the festival and would take place on Saturday, July 29, 2023. The festival is aimed to shade the motive behind racism, using the power of music to shed light on issues of people of the African descent in the diaspora.

In an Instagram post by Dawuni read: “I will be live in a concert in Brazil this Saturday, July 29 at Festival Latinidades in Salvador, Bahia Brazil. Dawuni thanked Epsy Campbell, Former Vice President of Costa Rica, for the collaborations of this event, and her dynamic leadership. “Big love to all the musicians from around the world who participated in this historic festival,” the post read.

Dawuni performs his signature “Afro Roots” sound which is a mixture of Reggae, Afrobeat, Highlife and Soul music, which generates passion and relatable dynamic reality of life. Festival Latinidades is an annual event dedicated to Black culture, held in Brasília since 2008, it celebrates the International Day of Black Latin American and Caribbean Women, also known as the International Afro-descendant Women’s Day) on July 25, since 1992.

The festival brings together music, dance, theater, and literature performances, as well as debates on education, entrepreneurship, creative economy, and communication