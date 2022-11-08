ROGEAP organizing second Steering Committee on November 10

The ROGEAP project will hold its second steering committee on Thursday November 10, 2022 by videoconference.

The meeting, which will be led by Mr. Sédiko DOUKA, ECOWAS Commissioner in charge of Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalization and Chairman of the ROGEAP Steering Committee, will be attended by Mr. Toussaint BADOLO, Director in charge of Enterprises and Financial Institutions of the West African Development Bank (BOAD), and Vice-Chairman of the Steering Committee.

The other members of the steering committee will also take part, in particular those of the ECOWAS Commission and BOAD, as well as the representatives of the World Bank who have observer status. During the meeting, the members of the Steering Committee will have to review the activities carried out in 2022 and then validate the draft work plan and budget proposed by the project teams for the year 2023.

As a reminder, the ROGEAP project aims to increase access to sustainable electricity services in the fifteen ECOWAS Member States ( Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Togo ) and four other African countries ( Mauritania, Central African Republic, Cameroon, Chad ) for households, commercial enterprises, public health, education and communities by isolated solar systems. Worth a total of 338.7 million USD, the project is financed by the World Bank, the Clean Technology Fund (CTF) and the Dutch Cooperation (DGIS).

The ECOWAS Commission to through its Project Management Unit in collaboration with its Regional Center for Renewable Energies and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) and the West African Development Bank (BOAD) are responsible for implementing the project respectively for the development component of a regional market and access to financing for isolated solar systems.