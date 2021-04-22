Experienced ring official Roger Barnor has added to the list of people who wish to contest in the upcoming Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Elections which comes off on July 22, 2021 at the Trust Sports Emporium in Accra.

According to the top referee / judge, he has the qualities and knowledge to become the first vice president of the GBA.

“I am well positioned and have the links both locally and internationally to support Ghana Boxing” he told Yours Truly.

Mr. Roger Barnor said Ghana has good boxers, howeve most of them are not rated by the world bodies, and he promises to ensure that all the crack Ghanaian boxers are rated in Africa, Commonwealth, WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF.

He said the GBA must put an eye on the amateurs and support them as without good amateur boxers, there can never be good professionals. He hinted getting a facility in Europe to train the Black Bombers before the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, but all will depend on the government who must invest in the national team.

He promised to unite the boxing fraternity and ensure that there are courses for referees and coaches to keep them abreast with modern trends.

He also promised to be friendly with sports journalists who promote boxing.