Rokbak Partners with HMD to Expand Presence in West Africa

Rokbak, a prominent manufacturer of articulated haulers and a member of the Volvo Group, has solidified its footprint in West Africa through a strategic partnership with Heavy Machinery Dealership (HMD), a leading provider of construction, mining, and quarrying equipment across the region.

Founded in 2003, HMD has earned recognition as a specialized distributor of premium heavy machinery and parts, dedicated to advancing Africa’s infrastructure. The partnership aims to introduce Rokbak’s reliable articulated haulers to an established customer base spanning Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Benin, Guinea, and Cote d’Ivoire. Leveraging its local expertise, HMD will enhance market access and provide robust aftersales support, reinforcing Rokbak’s commitment to delivering high-quality equipment and services.

“HMD has a stellar reputation and a deep understanding of the market,” commented Mathew Khouri, CEO of HMD. “The addition of Rokbak’s haulers to our portfolio will complement our offerings to the thriving mining, quarrying, and construction industries in West Africa. Together, we are poised to deliver exceptional value through superior products and unmatched service.”

The construction market in Africa is burgeoning, estimated at $58.42 billion and projected to reach $74.81 billion by 2029, fueled by urbanization, infrastructure development, and mining activities. West Africa, particularly Nigeria and Ghana, stands out as key mining markets, driven by global demand for minerals crucial to green energy solutions like lithium, manganese, and nickel.

Rokbak’s haulers, including the RA40 and RA30 models, are tailored to meet the region’s demanding requirements. The RA40, with a payload capacity of 38 tonnes (41.9 US tons) and robust power specifications, excels in major infrastructure and mining projects. Meanwhile, the RA30 offers versatility with its 28-tonne (30.9 US tons) capacity and features designed for efficiency and ease of maintenance across diverse job sites.

Paul Douglas, Managing Director of Rokbak, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “Collaborating with HMD in West Africa marks a significant milestone for Rokbak. Our haulers’ durability and performance, coupled with HMD’s local support infrastructure, will empower customers to achieve operational excellence in challenging terrains.”

The alliance underscores Rokbak and Volvo Group’s commitment to expanding global reach and supporting customers in vital sectors such as construction, quarrying, and mining. It underscores a shared dedication to innovation, reliability, and sustainable development across West Africa’s dynamic markets.