Roland Agambire Refutes Ownership Claims of African Industrial Solutions, Vows Legal Action Against Misinformation

Roland Agambire has responded to recent claims suggesting he owns African Industrial Solutions, a company involved in the ongoing debate over Ghana’s road tolling system.

In a statement issued, Roland Agambire denied ownership of the company, refuting a misleading news headline and subsequent publications that linked him to the firm.

He stressed that the claim was false and urged the public to disregard it.

Roland Agambire also warned that he would take appropriate legal action if such misinformation continued to circulate.

“The attention of Mr. Roland Agambire has been drawn to a misleading news headline and publication suggesting he owns a company called African Industrial Solutions,” the statement read. “He wishes to state that he does not own the said company, and the headline and publication are not only misleading but false.

He thus entreats the general and well-meaning public to disregard same and desist from further publication of such falsehoods, failing which he will not hesitate to initiate appropriate action to assert his rights.”

This clarification comes as the government and industry experts continue to debate the future of road tolling in Ghana, with calls for an open and transparent selection process for the new tolling system. The situation has sparked intense discussions, especially regarding the potential for long-term inefficiencies if decisions are rushed.