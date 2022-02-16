ROLA’S Realty Agency unlocks business opportunities to African investors

Rola’s Realty Agency (RRA), a real estate agency in Ghana has launched a promotion aimed at offering African investors the opportunity to own a property in Turkey at affordable costs.

The offer, according to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RRA, Madam Rola Sultan comes with benefits including “the chance to invest in the Turkey Real Estate Business, a country with the fastest-growing commercial and tourist sector.”

Explaining, she said the promotion also comes with the advantage of buying a luxury property for the same price as a typical one.

Launching it, she indicated that the move formed parts of efforts by her outfit to facilitate bilateral trade and economic relations between Turkey, Ghana, and Africa at large.

“Rola Realty Agency should be anyone’s first point of contact in Ghana regarding any property in Turkey because we provide the best of services. Payment in installment for properties is accepted. We encourage everyone to take advantage of the opportunity being offered by RRA to own a property,” she added.

She stated that persons who invest $250,000.00 or more for a property stand the chance of gaining support for their business from the Turkish government.

According to Madam Sultan, her outfit also rendered citizenship and residency services, adding that as part of the promotion, investors who were interested in becoming citizens of Turkey could make their dreams come through by investing in RRA.

In Furtherance, she mentioned that Turkish citizenship gives the opportunity of full medical assistance, free education and university reimbursement plans, and visa-free travel to more than 110 countries.

“RRA will continue to offer its best in providing affordable investment opportunities in Turkey to interested Ghanaians so that together, we can contribute our quota towards the economic development of our countries,” she stressed.

Ghana’s real estate sector, she said, had expanded over the years, adding that with more support, the sector could contribute massively to reducing the housing deficit in the country.

She noted that making housing very affordable to members of the public was one of the main moves that would make many people capable of paying for a decent accommodation in the country.

Madam Sultan indicated that with the continuous growth of the sector, owning or renting a property would not be a problem for Ghanaians.

Source: Raissa Sambou