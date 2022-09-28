Roll Ball Federation President Sets Ball Rolling

The President of the Ghana Roll Ball Federation, Mr. Clenard Bawa Adayina and the Brands & Commercial Manager, Mr Godfrey Mensa-Yawson on Wednesday met officials of Star Assurance.

The meeting which was held at the Corporate office of Star Assurance centred on bilateral relations between the Roll Ball federation and Star Assurance.

Star Assurance happens to be the fourth corporate organisation the new executives of the federation have met to establish a partnership.

The Federation will announce sponsorship and partnership packages received ahead of its National Championship.

